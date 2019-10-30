  • Looking for something spooky to do? Check out these Pittsburgh Halloween pop-ups

    Halloween is here and we have a list of five Halloween-themed bars in the area for you to celebrate. 

    Cocktails from the Crypt

    2204 East Carson St. 
    Pittsburgh PA, 15203
     

     

    At Cocktails from the Crypt you can drink your Halloween themed cocktails out of creepy glassware or even a blood bag. This pop up really gets its guests in the Halloween spirit. 

    House of Gourds

    245 Fourth Ave. 
    Pittsburgh PA, 15222
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Located beside Harris Grill, the House of Gourds transforms into a fall-themed pop-up. If you are looking for a not-so-scary experience, this is the place for you. 

    Jekyl & Hyde

    140 S 18th St. 
    Pittsburgh PA, 15203

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Jekyl & Hyde is a Halloween-themed bar with haunted house decorations that is open all year round. That's right, you can listen to music, sing karaoke and enjoy cocktails all year long. 

    Nightmare on Forbes

    268 Forbes Ave.
    Pittsburgh PA, 15222

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Nightmare on Forbes is a Halloween pop-up bar where you can enjoy live DJs and spooky-themed cocktails. 

    Zombie Den

    20 Market Square
    Pittsburgh PA, 15222

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Zombie Den is presented by ScareHouse and The Original Oyster House. Inspired by Pittsburgh's living dead legacy, you will experience the horror of Halloween while enjoying themed cocktails.

