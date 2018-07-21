0 Picklesburgh: Pickle-Flavored Ice Cream Is A Hit This Year

Prepare your mouth for Picklesburgh.

You'll find an entire spectrum of flavors on one Pittsburgh bridge. The dozens of local vendors on the Roberto Clemente bridge have the sweet, the tart, the spicy and the greasy.

I tried greasy... a large pickle by I'Dill Pickles wrapped with bacon with cheese inside. People actually stopped in their tracks to admire my lunch. I took a bite of this mouth-watering creation from the heavens and immediately a stranger offered me a napkin.

This year, the sweet was a big hit with pickle flavored ice cream.

Liz Glass from Shaler said someone recommended the pickle ginger and plum flavor from Millie's Ice Cream. The business is new to Picklesburgh this year, but they were always busy.

"It's like a fruity sorbet kind of thing," Glass said, amused. "You can't really taste the pickle until the end. It's like an aftertaste. I like it a lot. I didn't realize you could do so much with pickles, but I'm excited because I eat pickles all the time!"

Kids love Picklesburgh, too. I asked a girl wearing a T-shirt that read "Pickle Princess" what her impression of Picklesburgh was, and she simply said, "Mmmm."

Cori Skellie from Penn Hills watched her grade-school-aged grandson Wyatt munch on a pickle like an ear of corn.

"He wanted plain, not fried," she said. "It wouldn't be the same at home because it didn't come from Picklesburgh. He ate the whole stinkin' pickle, too!"

The free festival is expected to draw more than 75,000 people over the span of three days. It runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

But there's more to the festival than food. You can enjoy free live music all weekend and an entertaining pickle juice drinking competition on Saturday.

More information on the festival can be found at http://www.picklesburgh.com/.

