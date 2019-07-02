Picklesburgh releases full list of vendors for 2019

Pittsburgh's famous pickle festival is right around the corner, and its organizers just announced some "dill-ightful" news.
Picklesburgh released its full list of vendors for the 2019 festival, and there are twice as many as last year!
The event will feature 34 food vendors with everything from fried pickles to pickled cocktails.
Beyond pickled food and drinks, there will be an additional 25 vendors with unique pickle apparel, merchandise and souvenirs.
The event will take place from July 26 to 28 and will be twice as big -- extending beyond the Roberto Clemente Bridge to the riverside lanes of Ft. Duquesne Boulevard between Stanwix and 7th streets -- to accommodate the crowds.
To view a full list of the vendors, visit Picklesburgh's website.
