Pittsburgh holiday pop up bars

The holiday season is here, and we've created a list of all the festive pop-up bars in Pittsburgh, decorated head to toe, to make it easy for you to celebrate.
Miracle is a holiday pop-up bar that raises money for charity located on Liberty and in the South Side. Last year, nearly $35,000 was raised and donated to a variety of charities. Miracle is open every night from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. through Dec. 31.
This trendy new spot is the place to "get beery, cheery and in the holiday spirit." Chrismukkah Galley is open on Wednesdays to Sundays, 5 p.m. to midnight, through the end of December.
Decorated like classic holiday movies, The Jingle Bar is next to Market Square and some proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association.
Harris Grill transforms into an epic holiday bar with lights and decorations that are sure to get you in the mood for the holidays and is open through Dec. 31.
Located in the new Americus Club, Tina's Holiday is a relaxed experience in a winter-themed space.
The Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh University Place is bringing The Grinch to life. This pop-up is open until Dec. 21 from 3:30 p.m. to midnight. It features tons of Whoville decor and Grinch-themed food and drinks.
'A Christmas Story'-themed bar500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh
We "triple dog dare you" to head to the Duquesne Room at the Doubletree Hotel in Green tree for the ultimate "A Christmas Story"-themed pop-up bar. The bar will be open Dec. 19-20 and will transform the space into the 1940s with vintage decor and more.
