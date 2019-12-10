  • Pittsburgh holiday pop up bars

    Updated:

    The holiday season is here, and we've created a list of all the festive pop-up bars in Pittsburgh, decorated head to toe, to make it easy for you to celebrate. 

    Miracle on Liberty

    705 Liberty Ave., Downtown
     

    Miracle is a holiday pop-up bar that raises money for charity located on Liberty and in the South Side. Last year, nearly $35,000 was raised and donated to a variety of charities. Miracle is open every night from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. through Dec. 31. 

    Chrismukkah Galley

    19 Baker Square Way, East Liberty/Shadyside
     

    This trendy new spot is the place to "get beery, cheery and in the holiday spirit." Chrismukkah Galley is open on Wednesdays to Sundays, 5 p.m. to midnight, through the end of December.  

    The Jingle Bar

    268 Forbes Ave., Downtown
     

    Decorated like classic holiday movies, The Jingle Bar is next to Market Square and some proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association. 

    Tinsel Town Cocktails

    245 Fourth Ave., Downtown
     

    Harris Grill transforms into an epic holiday bar with lights and decorations that are sure to get you in the mood for the holidays and is open through Dec. 31.

    Tina's Holiday

    213 Smithfield St., Downtown
     

    Located in the new Americus Club, Tina's Holiday is a relaxed experience in a winter-themed space.

    Whoville

    3454 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh
     

    The Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh University Place is bringing The Grinch to life. This pop-up is open until Dec. 21 from 3:30 p.m. to midnight. It features tons of Whoville decor and Grinch-themed food and drinks. 

    'A Christmas Story'-themed bar

    500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh
     

    We "triple dog dare you" to head to the Duquesne Room at the Doubletree Hotel in Green tree for the ultimate "A Christmas Story"-themed pop-up bar. The bar will be open Dec. 19-20 and will transform the space into the 1940s with vintage decor and more. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories