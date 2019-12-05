SNL's Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim can't believe all-star lineup

'Tis the season for laughs because "Saturday Night Live" is all-new for the next three weeks and the lineup is unreal!
This week, "See and Be Seen" sat down with Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim to talk about the upcoming episodes, working with previous cast members and more.
Saturday, Jennifer Lopez will be returning with DaBaby as musical guest, then Scarlett Johansson will take the stage with Niall Horan on Dec. 14.
Then, on Dec. 21, former cast member Eddie Murphy is coming back for the first time in 35 years with Lizzo as the musical guest -- told you the line up is unreal.
Catch an all-new episode of "SNL" Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on Channel 11.
