  Chrismukkah pop-up bar opens in Bakery Square with proceeds being donated

    PITTSBURGH - There's a new, trendy spot to "get beery, cheery and in the holiday spirit" with some new craft cocktails: the Chrismukkah Galley.

    The pop-up bar is now open in Bakery Square through the end of December and features cocktails, beer and nonalcoholic drinks. 

    It will be open Wednesday through Sunday 5 p.m. to midnight. 

    Half of all proceeds from the bar will be donated to the Tree of Life synagogue and the East Liberty Presbyterian Church. 

