PITTSBURGH - There's a new, trendy spot to "get beery, cheery and in the holiday spirit" with some new craft cocktails: the Chrismukkah Galley.
The pop-up bar is now open in Bakery Square through the end of December and features cocktails, beer and nonalcoholic drinks.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
It will be open Wednesday through Sunday 5 p.m. to midnight.
Half of all proceeds from the bar will be donated to the Tree of Life synagogue and the East Liberty Presbyterian Church.
TRENDING NOW:
- WPIAL bans local high school from 2020 football playoffs for using ineligible player
- Woman walks into Oklahoma home, tries to take newborn baby, police say
- Man dies after being shot multiple times in Aliquippa; police following leads
- VIDEO: A serial killer at the VA hospital? What's behind a series of deaths
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}