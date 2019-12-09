'The Office' themed pop-up sold out

A pop-up party dedicated to NBC's "The Office"? This is a party even Angela would be proud of!
"The Office" pop-up, "Scrantonicity," rolled into Pittsburgh at the Hard Rock Cafe on Dec. 6 and 7. Guests really felt like they were in the show.
Tickets sold out for the first night, so organizers added another night due to such high demand.
"Scrantonicity" featured "The Office" trivia, a live DJ, a comedian and specialty food and drinks, such as "Mexican Lemoñade" and "Lord, Beer Me Strength," all themed around the show.
Guests were encouraged to come in their best "Office" attire for a costume contest and had a chance at winning a Dundie award!
