  • NFL releases new 'inverted' Steelers jersey

    Updated:

    Football fans are always looking for new gear to rep their favorite teams, and thanks to the NFL and Nike, they can enter the season in style with a unique new jersey.

    The NFL and Nike teamed up to release a line "inverted" jerseys that play on the teams secondary colors.

    For the Steel City, instead of black and gold they went gold and black.

    For $79.99 Pittsburgh Steelers fans can show off James Conner’s No. 30. 

    Check out the NFL Shop to view the rest of the "inverted" jerseys. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories