Football fans are always looking for new gear to rep their favorite teams, and thanks to the NFL and Nike, they can enter the season in style with a unique new jersey.
The NFL and Nike teamed up to release a line "inverted" jerseys that play on the teams secondary colors.
For the Steel City, instead of black and gold they went gold and black.
For $79.99 Pittsburgh Steelers fans can show off James Conner’s No. 30.
Check out the NFL Shop to view the rest of the "inverted" jerseys.
