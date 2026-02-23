Sister of man killed in Clairton Coke Works explosion files wrongful death lawsuit

The sister of a man killed in last year’s explosion at the Clairton Coke Works has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Timothy Quinn is one of two men who died in the explosion on Aug. 11 that sent 10 other people to the hospital.

Timothy Quinn

His sister, Trisha Quinn, is the administrator of his estate, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County.

>>> PHOTOS: Explosion at U.S. Steel Clairton Works Plant <<<

The lawsuit lists Nippon Steel North America Inc. and two other companies as defendants.

Nippon Steel acquired U.S. Steel last summer, before the explosion.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages and alleges that, if Nippon Steel had addressed known safety concerns at the plant, Timothy Quinn would still be alive.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Federal agency flags safety shortcomings that ‘exposed’ workers to explosion at US Steel plant

Channel 11 reached out to U.S. Steel for comment, but has not heard back.

You can read the full lawsuit below.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group