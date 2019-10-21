Ready to take on U.S. government? Ambition strikes in new 'Bluff City Law'

Last week, “Bluff City Law” took on free speech, and now, the hit law drama is ready to take on the U.S. government.
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, we see a 12-year-old girl take charge in helping her hometown after a failed levee system floods it for a third time.
To no surprise, when the dynamic duo of Sydney and Elijah Strait see the effects, they know something must be done.
In addition to this, Della and Anthony take on their own case in fighting for an old blues musician’s song rights, and things get juicy when Sydney tries to move on from her ex-husband.
Don’t miss a minute of the excitement in this all-new “Bluff City Law” tonight at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
