Tonight on Dateline: Man murdered during duck-hunting trip on his wedding anniversary

Mike Williams was duck hunting on his sixth wedding anniversary when he disappeared.
Authorities initially believed Williams drowned or was possibly eaten by alligators, but when his mother pressed law enforcement the case was reopened.
Tonight on Dateline, Williams' mother is speaking for the first time on network television.
Williams’ brother, as well as agents Will Mickler and Mike DeVaney and prosecutors John Fuchs and Andy Rogers, also speak exclusively to NBC News’ Dennis Murphy about the search to reveal the truth. Click here to watch a preview.
