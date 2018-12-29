For those who want to relive the iconic music festival Woodstock, you’re in luck.
The plans for the 50th anniversary of the epic concert are starting to take shape.
The Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival will be held Aug. 15-18 on the original site of the concert that was held Aug. 15-18, 1969, The Morning Call reported.
While the specific performers haven’t been announced, festival officials promised live performances “from prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades.”
But music isn’t the only thing on the bill. There will also be TED-style talks.
A new exhibit, “We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of the Woodstock festival and Aspirations for an Aquarian Future,” will also debut to mark the anniversary of three days of peace love and rock ‘n’ roll, the newspaper reported.
More information, like lineup, tickets and nonmusical experiences, will be released soon, The Morning Call reported.
