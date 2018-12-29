  • Woodstock anniversary plans start to take shape

    For those who want to relive the iconic music festival Woodstock, you’re in luck. 

    The plans for the 50th anniversary of the epic concert are starting to take shape. 

    The Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival will be held Aug. 15-18 on the original site of the concert that was held Aug. 15-18, 1969, The Morning Call reported

    While the specific performers haven’t been announced, festival officials promised live performances “from prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades.”

    But music isn’t the only thing on the bill. There will also be TED-style talks.

    A new exhibit, “We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of the Woodstock festival and Aspirations  for an Aquarian Future,” will also debut to mark the anniversary of three days of peace love and rock ‘n’ roll, the newspaper reported

    More information, like lineup, tickets and nonmusical experiences, will be released soon, The Morning Call reported.

    The 50th anniversary of Woodstock will be held at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, just 90 minutes from New York City.
