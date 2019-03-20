  • 'A Beautiful Day' movie honors Mr. Rogers on his birthday

    PITTSBURGH - Mr. Rogers fans can't get enough of seeing actor Tom Hanks dressed up as the children's television icon, and Sony Pictures delivered another image on Rogers birthday.

    The studio released a picture of Hanks as Rogers wearing a red sweater and flipping his shoe from one hand to another. The image said, "Happy birthday to our favorite neighbor, Mister Rogers."

    If that picture doesn't drum up memories and have you singing "It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" then we don't know what will.

    Rogers would have turned 91 on Wednesday March 20.

