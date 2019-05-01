0 'Abominable snowman' footprints found by Indian army mountaineers

DHARAMSALA, India - Mountaineers in the Indian army, on duty in the Himalayas, believe they've discovered footprints of the "Abominable snowman" or Yeti. The Yeti is part of Nepali folklore and is said to live high in Himalayas, mostly out of sight from people.

The Indian army tweeted a few days ago that some of its mountaineers found footprints measuring 32 by 15 inches. The footprints were found on the Nepal-China border in a remote area on the Makalu mountain.

Tales of a wild hairy beast that roams the Himalayas have circulated for years. Even Sir Edmund Hillary, who was the first to climb Mount Everest, searched for the Yeti.

In 2008, Japanese climbers on the mountain said they had seen Yeti footprints.

Also in 2008, two Americans said they had found the remains of a half-man, half-beast that eventually turned out to be a rubber gorilla suit.

Research by a British scientist in 2013 concluded that Yeti may in fact be a sub-species of brown bear.

"Even local shepherds also claim having seen big-footed animals. So, these claims are a part of folklore in Himalayas. So, they can't be ridiculed or outrightly rejected that this is a figment of someone's imagination. These are indeed historical sightings," said author and mountaineer Tarungoel.

Some climbers believe that the Yeti exists, others do not. "No, you know, I am yet to encounter Yeti. But, you know, as a mountaineer, as a trekker, you know, it is a dream to, you know, just ... If we can have some glimpse, or some footprints of Yeti that will be very satisfying. Because we have read about it, we have heard about it," said Rijul Gill.



