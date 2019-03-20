'Dirty dozen' most contaminated produce identified

How safe is the food in your kitchen?
The Environmental Working Group released its "dirty dozen" list of fruits and vegetables, those most contaminated with pesticides.
Strawberries came in first, meaning they're the item most tainted with pesticide residue. Spinach and kale are in second and third place, respectively. Other dirty foods include cherries and nectarines.
TRENDING NOW:
- Driver accused of causing deadly Parkway West crash ran from scene, police say
- LIVE UPDATES: Testimony wraps up for day 1 of Michael Rosfeld trial
- Tyler Perry steps in to help family of woman killed in bank shooting
- VIDEO: Discovery of $1.2M during traffic stop cracks money laundering ring, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The top clean foods are avocados, sweet corn and pineapples.
Researchers say consuming pesticides has been linked to health issues like cancer and fertility concerns.
The EWG says, despite their concern, these are still the types of foods Americans need to eat more of.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}