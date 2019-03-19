  • 412 Brewery to open taproom on North Side

    PITTSBURGH - 412 Brewery is extending its reach beyond McKees Rocks and moving into the city.

    The brewery will open a taproom at 847 Western Ave. in Pittsburgh's North Side, brewery founder Sam Mure said. The small building is 1,000 square feet in size and has a maximum occupancy of 49 people, but Mure was drawn to the neighborhood and the building itself. To fit more people, an outdoor area behind the building will give the taproom space for 40 more visitors.

    The taproom is scheduled to open soon. Mure said the state Liquor Control Board signed off on the taproom Thursday and that he only needs approval from the city's Health Department.

