After 30 years, mystery of Garfield phones washing up on French beach is solved

PLOUARZEL, France - For more than 30 years, orange plastic phones bearing the image of the popular comic strip character Garfield have been washing up on rocky beaches in western France. The mystery of their origin has finally been solved.
Members of a French environmental group said they have been regularly picking up bits and pieces of phones shaped like lasagna-loving cat Garfield for 35 years.
The group, which does beach cleanup on the area, says the source of the novelty phones is a shipping container lost off a cargo ship in 1983.
The container broke apart and ended up in a mostly submerged sea cave that is only accessible to people in low tides.
