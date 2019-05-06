Alligator appears to try to ring doorbell on house

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A surprise guest tried to announce itself at a woman's front door in South Carolina.
The alligator paid a visit on a woman in Myrtle Beach, appearing to try its darndest to ring the doorbell.
TRENDING NOW:
The homeowner caught it all on video from across the street as the alligator reached and stretched, standing on its hind legs.
The woman was out for a walk and returned home to find the unwelcome visitor at her front door. Eventually the gator gave up and just made itself comfortably at home on her welcome mat.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}