At 103, Washington woman sets world record as oldest skydiver

    A 103-year-old Seattle woman may have set a new Guinness World Record for being the oldest female tandem skydiver.

    Kathryn “Kitty” Hodges jumped out of a plane 10,000 feet over Snohomish County on Thursday, strapped to an instructor with Skydive Snohomish.

    Their free-fall lasted about 30 seconds before a parachute burst open and the two glided into a field, to the cheers from Hodges' family and friends.

    The jump was her son’s idea.

    Warren Hodges has done close to 50 jumps with Skydive Snohomish.

    He joined her for her stunt, along with a few other family members.

    “It’s fun, so why not have some fun? Hallelujah!” Kitty said.

     

