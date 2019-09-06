PITTSBURGH - A modified lockdown is in place Friday at Brashear High School after an alleged threat.
Ebony Pugh, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools, said the district received information of the alleged threat via Safe 2 Say.
Pugh said after working closely with police, the alleged threat was identified.
While it is believed the threat is not credible, Pittsburgh police are at the school Friday to assist school police with student intake. The school is also operating on a modified lockdown as an added precaution.
A modified lockdown means that students will remain in the building all day and only visitors with prior appointments are permitted to enter the building.
