Canon-Mac superintendent says school will start Sept. 4

The Canon-McMillan School District superintendent toured the high school Wednesday to get a check on the construction project.
He tells Channel 11 the district will be starting on Sept. 4 – nearly two weeks after a previously scheduled date – and not pushing the start date back again.
"I know weather is a factor, but not this much of a factor," said grandparent Sharon Thompson.
