Students at Elizabeth Forward are going back to school on Monday.
They were supposed to start last Thursday, but as Channel 11 reported, there were no buses for students.
Related Headlines
Do you have an Alexa device? Start your morning with Flash Briefings from Channel 11 News. CLICK HERE for how to find us.
The district is still in a contract dispute with Pennsylvania Coach lines.
Officials with the busing company said it will provide busing for the first three weeks while the two sides try to work out a new deal.
TRENDING NOW:
- SUV crashes into home after woman shot walking home from store
- Report: Antonio Brown in process of securing endorsement deal after losing 2nd helmet grievance
- Veteran with service dog denied access to gym
- VIDEO: Toy maker company Hasbro acquires Death Row Records as part of $4 billion deal
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}