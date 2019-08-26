  • Elizabeth Forward goes back to school even without permanent busing solution

    Students at Elizabeth Forward are going back to school on Monday.

    They were supposed to start last Thursday, but as Channel 11 reported, there were no buses for students.

    The district is still in a contract dispute with Pennsylvania Coach lines.

    Officials with the busing company said it will provide busing for the first three weeks while the two sides try to work out a new deal.

