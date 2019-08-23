MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Four days away from the start of school and the North Allegheny School District is working on emergency repairs.
The school board told our news partners at TribLIVE.com they need to fix the cooling system at Hosack Elementary School.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The problem was found while investigating stains on ceiling tiles.
The work could take several weeks, but students in the district return to class on Tuesday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Small child drowns in pool in Fayette County
- Police want to remind everyone that there are in fact laws when you're drinking claws
- Bodycam footage released from officer-involved shooting in Penn Hills
- VIDEO: Dick's Sporting Goods delaying decision on gun sales
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}