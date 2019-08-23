  • Emergency pipe repair days before school starts at Hosack Elementary

    Updated:

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Four days away from the start of school and the North Allegheny School District is working on emergency repairs.

    The school board told our news partners at TribLIVE.com they need to fix the cooling system at Hosack Elementary School.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The problem was found while investigating stains on ceiling tiles.

    The work could take several weeks, but students in the district return to class on Tuesday.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories