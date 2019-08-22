PENN HILLS, Pa. - Bodycam footage of a July police-involved shooting in Penn Hills was released Thursday by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.
Onaje Dickinson, 20, was shot and killed by police after he fired at an officer. The shooting happened while police were investigating a homicide.
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala released the findings of the investigation along with the bodycam footage. He said Dickinson was hiding in a home’s basement when he fired three shots as officers opened the door to a storage area.
One officer tripped and fell, likely saving him from Dickinson’s shots, according to Zappala.
