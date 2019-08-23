  • Inspirational messages greet Penn-Trafford students as they return to school

    Inspirational messages greeted Penn-Trafford students when they returned to class this week.

    The bathroom stalls at Sunrise Elementary now have bright, colorful spray-painted messages such as "Be a buddy, not a bully" and "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?"

    They came up with the plan after seeing the idea on Pinterest.

    Other districts, like North Allegheny, made headlines last year when students placed inspirational notes on school bathroom mirrors.

