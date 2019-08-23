Inspirational messages greeted Penn-Trafford students when they returned to class this week.
The bathroom stalls at Sunrise Elementary now have bright, colorful spray-painted messages such as "Be a buddy, not a bully" and "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?"
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
They came up with the plan after seeing the idea on Pinterest.
Other districts, like North Allegheny, made headlines last year when students placed inspirational notes on school bathroom mirrors.
TRENDING NOW:
- Small child drowns in pool in Fayette County
- Police want to remind everyone that there are in fact laws when you're drinking claws
- Bodycam footage released from officer-involved shooting in Penn Hills
- VIDEO: Dick's Sporting Goods delaying decision on gun sales
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}