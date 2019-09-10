  • School planning to add additional security after stadium shooting

    JEANNETTE, Pa. - Jeannette school officials stressed there was nothing set in stone after a discussion of adding additional security to football games was held following a deadly shooting that happened Friday night.

    At a special meeting, school officials said they wanted fans and visitors to feel safe and secure at football games and were looking at adding four members of a private security firm to the facility.

    It was stressed at the meeting that primary security at the field would still be handled by Jeannette police. 

    With a game scheduled for Friday, school officials said they were working to get the extra security added in time for kickoff.

    This follows a shooting where one man was killed following an argument as he was walking out of the gates at McKee Stadium.

