While Mount Pleasant students are getting ready to head back to school, teachers are possibly getting ready to strike.
The teacher's union issued a strike notice after failing to reach an agreement over a contract.
They've been without one for a year.
The union doesn't plan to strike before the first day of school, which is on Aug. 26.
