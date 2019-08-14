  • Teachers have issued a strike notice in this Westmoreland Co. school district

    While Mount Pleasant students are getting ready to head back to school, teachers are possibly getting ready to strike.

    The teacher's union issued a strike notice after failing to reach an agreement over a contract.

    They've been without one for a year.

    The union doesn't plan to strike before the first day of school, which is on Aug. 26.

