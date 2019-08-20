ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - This could be the last year that sixth graders in the North Hills School District will have class at the elementary schools.
The board approved the plan last winter because the district's elementary schools are running out of room.
Moving the 6th grade to the middle school would help keep class sizes down.
The district hopes to make the move by 2020.
