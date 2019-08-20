  • North Hills approves plan to move 6th grade back to middle school

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - This could be the last year that sixth graders in the North Hills School District will have class at the elementary schools.

    The board approved the plan last winter because the district's elementary schools are running out of room.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Moving the 6th grade to the middle school would help keep class sizes down.

    The district hopes to make the move by 2020.

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories