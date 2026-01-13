Man stabbed in Carnegie, police work to identify suspect

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A man was stabbed in Carnegie on Monday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 300 block of East Main Street at 4:10 p.m.

Carnegie Police said a man and woman were in a dispute that escalated. Officers said the woman stabbed the man several times with a pen knife.

The man rushed into a nearby GetGo for help. Police said his injuries were superficial and he was taken to a hospital.

Police are working to identify the woman after the victim told them he did not know her last name.

