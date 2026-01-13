Man convicted of shooting Monroeville police sergeant after armed robbery receives sentence

A man convicted of shooting a Monroeville police sergeant after an armed robbery received his prison sentence on Monday.

Jamal Brooks, 34, of Aliquippa, was sentenced to up to 70 years in prison, court documents show.

Brooks, who acted as his own attorney, was found guilty of attempted homicide, assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and several gun charges in October.

He was sentenced to 20-40 years in prison for the assault of a law enforcement officer and 15-30 years for attempted homicide.

Police said Brooks committed armed robbery at a Crumbl Cookie in January 2024. Moroeville Police Sergeant James MacDonald was shot after spotting Brooks, who matched the description of the suspect.

MacDonald was shot twice.

He survived and was questioned by Brooks during the trial.

