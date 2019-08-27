Your kids might not be taking the Keystone Exam a few years from now because the state auditor general wants to do away with it.
Taxpayers are spending tens of millions of dollars on the exams, even after the federal government got rid of the standardized testing requirement in 2015, according to Eugene DePasquale.
He also said it's time for Pennsylvania to join at least 12 other states and opt out.
Between 2015 and 2021, Pennsylvania will have spent nearly $100 million on the tests, the auditor general said.
He recommends moving to the SATs instead.
