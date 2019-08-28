PITTSBURGH - Pitt will now offer bike sharing to a select group of students.
The university is partnered with the Healthy Ride Bike Share program to offer unlimited, 30-minute rides to all freshmen and resident assistants.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts CLICK HERE to find out how.
It will be for the fall and spring semesters.
Healthy Ride has stations all over the city.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}