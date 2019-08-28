AVALON, Pa. - The details in court documents describe a violent night at an Avalon beer distributor that ended with two people behind bars.
At A.M. Sinicrope Distributing, police said two adults and a juvenile attacked the store clerk, punching him and beating him with bottles. But the clerk is far from innocent in the case too.
On 11 at 11, Gabriella DeLuca talks with a witness about what happened as an argument escalated into a bloody fight.
