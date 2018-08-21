Students returning to class in the Plum Borough School District next week will see plenty of changes.
Along with the superintendent’s first full year at the helm, they’ll also see a new laptop initiative, a new all-inclusive playground and a new security department. They’ll even see a new logo.
Marlisa Goldsmith sat down with the superintendent to talk all things new this school year for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of our area
- Body found in house that caught fire over the weekend
- Plane blows 2 tires on takeoff, hip hop artist Post Malone reportedly on board
- VIDEO: Man Smiles In Mugshot After Being Accused Of Robbery
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}