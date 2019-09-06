WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police investigated after a student allegedly made a threat at East Pike Elementary School in Indiana County on Thursday.
Troopers said that a 7-year-old boy made a threat near the end of the school day while in a classroom and was overheard by a classmate.
The classmate went home and told their parent(s), who then notified both the Indiana Area School District and the Pennsylvania State Police.
Troopers said they found and interviewed the student who made the threat. After further investigation and interviewing his parents, they determined the student doesn't have access to weapons.
The Indiana County District Attorney's Office and Armstrong-Indiana Crisis also assisted with the investigation.
