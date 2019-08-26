  • Senior class decorates parking spots at Baldwin High School

    BALDWIN, Pa. - The senior class at Baldwin High School is decorating their parking spots.

    It's part of a fundraiser for the National Honor Society.

    The students came up with some pretty cool ideas, including inspirational messages.

    Students in the Baldwin School District return to class on Tuesday.

