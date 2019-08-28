Some school districts are starting the year with a shortage of substitute teachers.
Not only has the number of teaching certificates issued in the state gone down, some say the pay is just too low.
The South Butler School District's list of substitute teachers is just 80-percent full. They hope to recruit more subs by paying $90 per day.
If they teach more than 31 days in the school year, that number goes up to $95.
Channel 11 contacted the Department of Education, but it only tracks full-time teachers.
A spokesperson said given the teacher shortage statewide, it wasn't surprising to hear districts were having problems finding substitutes.
