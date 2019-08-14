  • Testing shows high lead levels in Butler Co. school's water

    There are new concerns over water in Butler Area Schools.

    More testing found lead levels above industry standards.

    According to our news partners at Butler Radio, nine of 191 samples came back with levels above regulation. Officials shut down those sites while they fix them.

    Parents can expect follow-up testing before students go back to school on Aug. 29.

