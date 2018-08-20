0 Beer truck drivers talk suicidal man off bridge

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - Two Minnesota beer delivery men convinced a man not to jump off a bridge and commit suicide by offering him a 12-pack.

Jason Gaebel and Kwame Anderson were driving their truck in St. Paul on Wednesday morning when they saw a man standing on the other side of a chain-link fence on the Earl Street Bridge.

After the man told them he was planning to commit suicide, they immediately pulled their truck over and started talking to him.

The man told Anderson that he is from Chicago and has two kids, but still refused to come down from the ledge.

"I asked him if he wanted any food," said Anderson. "'How can I get you down? Do you want something to eat?' He said, 'No.' I said, 'Do you need any money? I have my wallet in the car.' He said, 'I don't need any money. I am not a beggar.'

Then, remembering the beer he was transporting, Anderson offered the man a drink which the man took.

Police closed the interstate until the man came down and an ambulance took him to Regions Hospital for medical evaluation.

As it turns out, neither men were supposed to be on the bridge that day.

Gaebel says that he accidentally made a wrong turn.

NBC/KARE