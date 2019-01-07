Beyonce sued by blind woman for discrimination

Beyonce's company is facing a class action lawsuit.
A blind New York woman is suing Parkwood Entertainment. She says it violated the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Mary Conner specifically targets Beyonce.com in her lawsuit, claiming the website denies visually impaired users equal access to products and services. In the suit, Conner alleges she could not browse the site or make online purchases on her own.
The lawsuit wants an injunction from the court so the company can make the website accessible for the blind.
She is also asking for compensatory damages, including the costs of attorney fees.
The World Wide Web Consortium provides 61 guidelines for web accessibility. Creators of websites are instructed to, among other things, meet minimum contrast ratios, make sure the site is navigable by keyboard only and screen reader programs and enable text scaling up to 200%.
