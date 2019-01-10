PITTSBURGH - A teenager died after he was shot Wednesday night in Pittsburgh's Homewood South neighborhood, officials said.
Jonathan Freeman, 16, died at a hospital after he was shot about 7:40 p.m. on Susquehanna Street, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Freeman was a junior at Allderdice High School.
Pittsburgh Public Schools released the following statement:
“A high achieving student, Jonathan was known to always have a smile on his face and was very well-liked by all who knew him. Jonathan has a long history with the District, first as a student at Pittsburgh Liberty K-5, then as a student at Pittsburgh Obama, and most recently a student of Pittsburgh Allderdice. We are all very saddened by this senseless loss of life.”
Per procedure whenever there is a student loss due to gun violence, Pittsburgh Allderdice will operate on a modified lockdown Thursday, the school district said.
Student Support Program and Employee Assistance Program providers will be available to students and staff at Allderdice. Additional support will be made available to students and staff at other schools.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
