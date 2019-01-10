  • Mom put 8-month-old baby in outdoor freezer, closed lid, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - A Tennessee mom is facing a child abuse charge after deputies said she put her baby in a backyard freezer on someone else's property.

    According to WJHL-TV, Brittany C. Smith, 19, of Johnson City, was arrested Jan. 3 after a resident saw her with the baby near the outdoor freezer, authorities said. Witnesses said they found Smith alone in a crawlspace and the 8-month-old in the freezer, which had a closed lid and "about an inch of water in the bottom," the news station reported.

    The condition of the baby, who was hospitalized, was not immediately known, WJHL reported.

    Smith was charged with child abuse and neglect, burglary and a probation violation, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

