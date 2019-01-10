  • Police seek help in identifying pair wanted in attempted burglary

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - State police are asking for help in identifying two people wanted in connection with an attempted burglary at a New Castle business.

    The pair were captured on surveillance video trying to break into The Corner in Harlansburg along Perry Highway on Monday night.

    The video shows a Toyota 4Runner pulling into the parking lot and a man and woman getting out of the car, while the driver remained inside the car. 

    The pair approached the front door of the business.  The woman attempted to kick in the glass portion of the door. In the video, the man is seen fumbling with a 9 mm handgun before firing three rounds into the locking mechanism of the door.  The two left when they couldn’t get inside.

    Police are asking anyone who can identify the pair to contact police.  They also want to hear from any business owners who may have encountered similar incidents.

     

