Body found chopped into pieces, stored in apartment freezer

STURGIS, Mich. - A gruesome discovery was made inside an apartment in Michigan.
Acting on a tip, Sturgis police found the body of a 42-year-old woman chopped up in pieces inside 35-year-old Wade Allen's apartment.
Neighbors like Cheri Gilson told WWMT they knew something wasn't right. "He was quiet, but he was weird. I got to the point where I didn't want him in here," said Gilson. "Then he told me she slipped in the bathroom and hit her head and that he thought she had a skull fracture. And I said, 'Take her to the ER.' He said, 'No, I'm taking care of her.' And then the next thing I know, he said she had left."
TRENDING NOW:
- Video appears to show man taking bath in kitchen sink of Florida Wendy's
- Teen couldn't bring boyfriend to prom, takes him to Pirates game instead
- Man, 69, shot to death while delivering newspapers
- VIDEO: Dog Owner Upset After Pet Cam Caught Petsitter Walking Around Naked in Her Home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Police won't disclose the details of the homicide, but one of Allen's friends told WWMT the victim was knocked unconscious after a fight then her body was dismembered with a hack saw. The friend said the body parts were kept in a cooler in the apartment for several weeks.
"Me and my daughter were smelling stuff for 2 weeks. And it smelled like something was dead," said Gilson.
The victim had an on-again-off-again relationship with Allen for about two years. Neighbors say the couple fought often. "They would just be arguing. Sometimes cops would show up, sometimes they'd stop arguing, just drive off," said Macros Olivera.
Other neighbors say they had problems with Allen and his violent tendencies. "He came over here all mad, saying he was going to whip her with the belt. I should have called the police," said Gilson.
Allen is charged with open murder and dismembering a body.
He makes his next court appearance June 4.
CNN/WWMT
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}