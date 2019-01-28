0 Boy's science project claims to prove that Tom Brady cheats

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The New England Patriots are getting ready for Super Bowl 53, but a 10-year-old boy in Kentucky is not a fan of the Patriots. He particularly dislikes their star quarterback, Tom Brady. So much so, that he decided to make his school science fair project all about Brady.

Many would argue that Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. But Ace Davis told WLEX that "Nobody likes Tom Brady except all the Patriot fans." That's why he took on "deflategate" as his science fair project for class at Middlecreek Elementary.

"The National Football League alleged that Tom Brady ordered the deliberate deflating of footballs to gain an advantage," said Davis. So he wanted to put it to the test, not only to spite Tom Brady fans, but his Patriot-loving cousin as well. "Mason's a big Patriot fan and I kind of did this to get revenge," said Davis.

Davis's dad, Chris Evans, says this topic was a no-brainer for the fourth-grader who is not a big fan of the Patriots or science. "He grabbed the one thing that he's really passionate about, and that's football, and it's just natural. You start thinking, he's brainstorming, oh deflategate!" said Evans.

The Davis's made this project a family affair, and after Evans posted on social media that Davis had won the science fair, it went viral. The school's website says he actually earned honorable mention.

Many people find the 10-year-old's project entertaining, but Patriots fans have a different feeling. "I'm pretty sure they're looking for me," said Davis.

And the conclusion that Davis came to might not be a popular one with Patriot fans either. "He cheats!" said Davis.

Davis's project advances to the next phase of the competition, which takes place in Lexington the day before the Super Bowl.



CNN/WLEX