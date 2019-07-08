Boy ties honor guard's shoe during July 4 parade

ARLINGTON, Texas - It was a touching moment at a Fourth of July parade in Arlington when a 10-year-old boy, whose name is Josh, lent a helping hand.
Josh apparently saw that an honor guard holding a flag had an untied shoe.
So, he hopped into the parade and took matters into his own hands.
The incident was caught on camera and shared on social media, where it's since gone viral.
