Two people were injured when a tree fell on top of a car in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Police said it happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Washington Boulevard.
Tree came crashing down onto this car along Washinngton BLVD. Stay with @WPXI as we try to get more information. #wpxi #WPXIStorm pic.twitter.com/5YSRCqLITQ— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) July 7, 2019
A Pittsburgh police officer from Zone 5 was driving and witnessed the tree falling down from the hillside and onto the car.
Police said two females, the driver and a passenger, were trapped inside the car.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Pittsburgh firefighters cut the tree off the car while EMS worked to get the females out of the car.
Both of the females were transported to a hospital in serious condition.
Two passengers in the back seat, one male and one female, were not hurt.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman who allegedly shot another woman inside Walmart turns herself in to police
- Exclusive: Cervelli decides he's done catching … forever
- Parts of the area upgraded to Flash Flood Warning, everyone under Flash Flood Watch
- VIDEO: Flooding across the area after heavy rain, storms moved through
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}