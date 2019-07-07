  • 2 people seriously hurt when tree falls onto car on Washington Boulevard

    Two people were injured when a tree fell on top of a car in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

    Police said it happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Washington Boulevard.

    A Pittsburgh police officer from Zone 5 was driving and witnessed the tree falling down from the hillside and onto the car.

    Police said two females, the driver and a passenger, were trapped inside the car.

    Pittsburgh firefighters cut the tree off the car while EMS worked to get the females out of the car.

    Both of the females were transported to a hospital in serious condition.

    Two passengers in the back seat, one male and one female, were not hurt. 

