Beijing explosion: Man detonated bomb outside U.S. Embassy, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    
    BEIJING -

    A man detonated a bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Thursday, Beijing police said. The suspected bomber was the only person injured in the blast, according to an embassy spokesperson.

    Here are the latest updates:

    Update 3:04 a.m. EDT July 26: The Hong Kong Free Press, citing an embassy spokesperson, is reporting that “an explosive device was detonated” outside the building about 1 p.m. local time Thursday. Only the bomber was hurt, the newspaper tweeted.

    Police identified the suspected bomber as a “26-year-old Inner Mongolian man,” the newspaper reported.

    The Free Press said it wasn’t yet known whether the explosion was connected to earlier reports that a woman sprayed gasoline on herself.

    Update 2:32 a.m. EDT July 26: State media is reporting that police detained a woman who sprayed gasoline on herself about 11 a.m. local time Thursday, according to the AP.

    Several photos and videos circulated on social media after the possible blast filled the air with clouds of smoke.

