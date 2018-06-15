  • Judge jails ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as he awaits trial

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A federal judge on Friday ordered that President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort be jailed as he awaits trial on several felony charges. The decision came down days after Manafort was accused of witness tampering.

    >> Read more trending news

    U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson revoked Manafort’s house arrest, citing newly filed obstruction of justice charges.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Court marshals escorted him from the courtroom after his hearing Friday morning, CNN reported.

    Manafort is facing several charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

    Manafort and former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates were indicted in October on a dozen charges connected with consulting work they did in Ukraine. A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted Manafort in February on charges of tax evasion and bank fraud. 

    Last week, authorities filed new charges of witness tampering and obstruction of justice against Manafort.

    Five people -- including Gates, former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos -- have pleaded guilty to charges in the special counsel’s probe and agreed to cooperate with investigators.

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge jails ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as he awaits trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia grandmother fights off rabid bobcat with her bare hands

  • Headline Goes Here

    18-wheeler overturns, spilling Honey Buns, donuts across highway

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wedged dump truck under overpass clogs traffic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump: Justice Department report wrong in finding no bias by FBI