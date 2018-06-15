Judge jails ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as he awaits trial

A federal judge on Friday ordered that President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort be jailed as he awaits trial on several felony charges. The decision came down days after Manafort was accused of witness tampering.
BREAKING: Federal judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort ahead of trial, citing recently filed obstruction charges.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2018
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson revoked Manafort’s house arrest, citing newly filed obstruction of justice charges.
Court marshals escorted him from the courtroom after his hearing Friday morning, CNN reported.
“The harm in this case is harm to the administration of justice and harm to the integrity of the court’s system, Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Paul Manafort in court, speaking directly to him before sending him to jail.— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) June 15, 2018
Manafort is facing several charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Manafort and former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates were indicted in October on a dozen charges connected with consulting work they did in Ukraine. A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted Manafort in February on charges of tax evasion and bank fraud.
Last week, authorities filed new charges of witness tampering and obstruction of justice against Manafort.
Five people -- including Gates, former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos -- have pleaded guilty to charges in the special counsel’s probe and agreed to cooperate with investigators.
