0 Burglar with cat eats homeowners' cupcakes, steals Christmas pajamas

GRESHAM, Ore. - Half-eaten cupcakes, holes in the walls and a T-shirt-wearing cat named "Spaghetti" made for a very strange experience for a pair of new homeowners. They all came courtesy of a man hiding in their crawlspace after he raided their kitchen and laundry room.

"We saw a bunch of stuff on our car, like a bottle of cider, a bunch of ceremonial knives and a Macbook Pro. We're like, 'That's weird,' and then we come in and see all this other stuff," homeowner Timothy Smith told KPTV. "The cupcakes were in the fridge. He ate two and just the bottom of one."

They also heard something rustling in the crawlspace, where Smith found the cat wearing a shirt.

"No one is going to put a shirt on a cat and leave it in a crawlspace in a random house. Someone else is down here," said Smith.

Smith immediately left the house and called police.

Gresham police got there quickly and made contact with the man in the crawlspace. He came out peacefully, wearing a pair of Christmas pajamas.

"Sure enough, he walks out, he's wearing my fiance's onesie, covered in dirt," said Smith.

Police identified the suspect as Ryan Bishop. He now faces several charges, including burglary and theft.

Smith hopes Bishop gets help.

"I've been where that dude was. Don't ever feel like you're unhelpable. Help is always out there for you. Just find the right sources," Smith said.

Spaghetti the cat was returned safely back to the suspect's grandmother.

CNN/KPTV